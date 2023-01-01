Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BGN to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
445.50 shp

1.00000 BGN = 0.44550 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084390.26371.488581.673950.9648518.7485
1 GBP1.1427911.239103.1421.700961.912771.1026221.4234
1 USD0.922250.807103183.24611.372851.543810.8898517.2909
1 INR0.01107860.009695380.012012610.01649150.01854510.01068940.207708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saint Helena Pound
1 BGN0.44550 SHP
5 BGN2.22751 SHP
10 BGN4.45503 SHP
20 BGN8.91006 SHP
50 BGN22.27515 SHP
100 BGN44.55030 SHP
250 BGN111.37575 SHP
500 BGN222.75150 SHP
1000 BGN445.50300 SHP
2000 BGN891.00600 SHP
5000 BGN2227.51500 SHP
10000 BGN4455.03000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 SHP2.24465 BGN
5 SHP11.22325 BGN
10 SHP22.44650 BGN
20 SHP44.89300 BGN
50 SHP112.23250 BGN
100 SHP224.46500 BGN
250 SHP561.16250 BGN
500 SHP1122.32500 BGN
1000 SHP2244.65000 BGN
2000 SHP4489.30000 BGN
5000 SHP11223.25000 BGN
10000 SHP22446.50000 BGN