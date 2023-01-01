10 Romanian leus to Saint Helena pounds

1.00000 RON = 0.17431 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Saint Helena Pound
1 RON0.17431 SHP
5 RON0.87157 SHP
10 RON1.74315 SHP
20 RON3.48630 SHP
50 RON8.71575 SHP
100 RON17.43150 SHP
250 RON43.57875 SHP
500 RON87.15750 SHP
1000 RON174.31500 SHP
2000 RON348.63000 SHP
5000 RON871.57500 SHP
10000 RON1743.15000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Romanian Leu
1 SHP5.73673 RON
5 SHP28.68365 RON
10 SHP57.36730 RON
20 SHP114.73460 RON
50 SHP286.83650 RON
100 SHP573.67300 RON
250 SHP1434.18250 RON
500 SHP2868.36500 RON
1000 SHP5736.73000 RON
2000 SHP11473.46000 RON
5000 SHP28683.65000 RON
10000 SHP57367.30000 RON