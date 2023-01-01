10 thousand Australian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert AUD to SHP at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
5250.70 shp

1.00000 AUD = 0.52507 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.089790.78781.491311.662270.962318.7316
1 GBP1.1469211.24975104.1221.710351.906411.1036821.4828
1 USD0.91770.80016183.31451.368551.525440.883117.1897
1 INR0.01101470.009604090.012002710.01642630.01830940.01059960.206323

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0.52507 SHP
5 AUD2.62535 SHP
10 AUD5.25070 SHP
20 AUD10.50140 SHP
50 AUD26.25350 SHP
100 AUD52.50700 SHP
250 AUD131.26750 SHP
500 AUD262.53500 SHP
1000 AUD525.07000 SHP
2000 AUD1050.14000 SHP
5000 AUD2625.35000 SHP
10000 AUD5250.70000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1.90451 AUD
5 SHP9.52255 AUD
10 SHP19.04510 AUD
20 SHP38.09020 AUD
50 SHP95.22550 AUD
100 SHP190.45100 AUD
250 SHP476.12750 AUD
500 SHP952.25500 AUD
1000 SHP1904.51000 AUD
2000 SHP3809.02000 AUD
5000 SHP9522.55000 AUD
10000 SHP19045.10000 AUD