50 Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BGN to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
21.88 shp

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4375 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44060.4406
Low0.42920.4292
Average0.43220.4336
Change1.56%-0.50%
1 BGN to SHP stats

The performance of BGN to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4406 and a 30 day low of 0.4292. This means the 30 day average was 0.4322. The change for BGN to SHP was 1.56.

The performance of BGN to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4406 and a 90 day low of 0.4292. This means the 90 day average was 0.4336. The change for BGN to SHP was -0.50.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saint Helena Pound
1 BGN0.43750 SHP
5 BGN2.18751 SHP
10 BGN4.37501 SHP
20 BGN8.75002 SHP
50 BGN21.87505 SHP
100 BGN43.75010 SHP
250 BGN109.37525 SHP
500 BGN218.75050 SHP
1000 BGN437.50100 SHP
2000 BGN875.00200 SHP
5000 BGN2,187.50500 SHP
10000 BGN4,375.01000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 SHP2.28571 BGN
5 SHP11.42855 BGN
10 SHP22.85710 BGN
20 SHP45.71420 BGN
50 SHP114.28550 BGN
100 SHP228.57100 BGN
250 SHP571.42750 BGN
500 SHP1,142.85500 BGN
1000 SHP2,285.71000 BGN
2000 SHP4,571.42000 BGN
5000 SHP11,428.55000 BGN
10000 SHP22,857.10000 BGN