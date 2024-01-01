Saint Helena pounds to Australian dollars today

Convert SHP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,953.01 aud

£1.000 SHP = A$1.953 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
SHP to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 SHP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.96811.9681
Low1.92901.8953
Average1.94381.9302
Change-0.76%1.60%
1 SHP to AUD stats

The performance of SHP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9681 and a 30 day low of 1.9290. This means the 30 day average was 1.9438. The change for SHP to AUD was -0.76.

The performance of SHP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9681 and a 90 day low of 1.8953. This means the 90 day average was 1.9302. The change for SHP to AUD was 1.60.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.4891.30617.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0640.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1.95301 AUD
5 SHP9.76505 AUD
10 SHP19.53010 AUD
20 SHP39.06020 AUD
50 SHP97.65050 AUD
100 SHP195.30100 AUD
250 SHP488.25250 AUD
500 SHP976.50500 AUD
1000 SHP1,953.01000 AUD
2000 SHP3,906.02000 AUD
5000 SHP9,765.05000 AUD
10000 SHP19,530.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0.51203 SHP
5 AUD2.56016 SHP
10 AUD5.12031 SHP
20 AUD10.24062 SHP
50 AUD25.60155 SHP
100 AUD51.20310 SHP
250 AUD128.00775 SHP
500 AUD256.01550 SHP
1000 AUD512.03100 SHP
2000 AUD1,024.06200 SHP
5000 AUD2,560.15500 SHP
10000 AUD5,120.31000 SHP