2,000 Saint Helena pounds to Brazilian reais

Convert SHP to BRL at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = R$7.300 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
SHP to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 SHP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.60387.6038
Low7.29367.1608
Average7.40427.3430
Change-1.16%0.70%
1 SHP to BRL stats

The performance of SHP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.6038 and a 30 day low of 7.2936. This means the 30 day average was 7.4042. The change for SHP to BRL was -1.16.

The performance of SHP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6038 and a 90 day low of 7.1608. This means the 90 day average was 7.3430. The change for SHP to BRL was 0.70.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0671.3961.703
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9381.69822.8461.7652.153
1 EUR1.0530.83211.6141.41419.021.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7870.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brazilian Real
1 SHP7.30037 BRL
5 SHP36.50185 BRL
10 SHP73.00370 BRL
20 SHP146.00740 BRL
50 SHP365.01850 BRL
100 SHP730.03700 BRL
250 SHP1,825.09250 BRL
500 SHP3,650.18500 BRL
1000 SHP7,300.37000 BRL
2000 SHP14,600.74000 BRL
5000 SHP36,501.85000 BRL
10000 SHP73,003.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saint Helena Pound
1 BRL0.13698 SHP
5 BRL0.68489 SHP
10 BRL1.36979 SHP
20 BRL2.73958 SHP
50 BRL6.84895 SHP
100 BRL13.69790 SHP
250 BRL34.24475 SHP
500 BRL68.48950 SHP
1000 BRL136.97900 SHP
2000 BRL273.95800 SHP
5000 BRL684.89500 SHP
10000 BRL1,369.79000 SHP