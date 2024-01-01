50 Brazilian reais to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BRL to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 brl
7.74 shp

1.000 BRL = 0.1548 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8571.4641.6460.97217.715
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0631.7141.9271.13820.747
1 USD0.940.802183.5051.3761.5460.91316.648
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saint Helena Pound
1 BRL0.15477 SHP
5 BRL0.77386 SHP
10 BRL1.54771 SHP
20 BRL3.09542 SHP
50 BRL7.73855 SHP
100 BRL15.47710 SHP
250 BRL38.69275 SHP
500 BRL77.38550 SHP
1000 BRL154.77100 SHP
2000 BRL309.54200 SHP
5000 BRL773.85500 SHP
10000 BRL1,547.71000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brazilian Real
1 SHP6.46117 BRL
5 SHP32.30585 BRL
10 SHP64.61170 BRL
20 SHP129.22340 BRL
50 SHP323.05850 BRL
100 SHP646.11700 BRL
250 SHP1,615.29250 BRL
500 SHP3,230.58500 BRL
1000 SHP6,461.17000 BRL
2000 SHP12,922.34000 BRL
5000 SHP32,305.85000 BRL
10000 SHP64,611.70000 BRL