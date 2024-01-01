Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs today

Convert BRL to DJF at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Fdj30.80 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DJF
1 BRL to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.357932.7749
Low30.332030.3320
Average30.906631.6569
Change-1.47%-3.04%
1 BRL to DJF stats

The performance of BRL to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3579 and a 30 day low of 30.3320. This means the 30 day average was 30.9066. The change for BRL to DJF was -1.47.

The performance of BRL to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7749 and a 90 day low of 30.3320. This means the 90 day average was 31.6569. The change for BRL to DJF was -3.04.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL30.80040 DJF
5 BRL154.00200 DJF
10 BRL308.00400 DJF
20 BRL616.00800 DJF
50 BRL1,540.02000 DJF
100 BRL3,080.04000 DJF
250 BRL7,700.10000 DJF
500 BRL15,400.20000 DJF
1000 BRL30,800.40000 DJF
2000 BRL61,600.80000 DJF
5000 BRL154,002.00000 DJF
10000 BRL308,004.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.03247 BRL
5 DJF0.16234 BRL
10 DJF0.32467 BRL
20 DJF0.64934 BRL
50 DJF1.62335 BRL
100 DJF3.24671 BRL
250 DJF8.11678 BRL
500 DJF16.23355 BRL
1000 DJF32.46710 BRL
2000 DJF64.93420 BRL
5000 DJF162.33550 BRL
10000 DJF324.67100 BRL