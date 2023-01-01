Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs today

Convert BRL to DJF at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
36672 djf

1.00000 BRL = 36.67160 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.087590.51051.491941.673980.965518.7763
1 GBP1.1434511.24345103.491.705891.914031.10421.4689
1 USD0.919550.804214183.2281.37191.539290.887817.2656
1 INR0.01104840.009662780.012015210.01648360.01849490.01066710.207449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL36.67160 DJF
5 BRL183.35800 DJF
10 BRL366.71600 DJF
20 BRL733.43200 DJF
50 BRL1833.58000 DJF
100 BRL3667.16000 DJF
250 BRL9167.90000 DJF
500 BRL18335.80000 DJF
1000 BRL36671.60000 DJF
2000 BRL73343.20000 DJF
5000 BRL183358.00000 DJF
10000 BRL366716.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.02727 BRL
5 DJF0.13634 BRL
10 DJF0.27269 BRL
20 DJF0.54538 BRL
50 DJF1.36345 BRL
100 DJF2.72690 BRL
250 DJF6.81725 BRL
500 DJF13.63450 BRL
1000 DJF27.26900 BRL
2000 DJF54.53800 BRL
5000 DJF136.34500 BRL
10000 DJF272.69000 BRL