Euros to Djiboutian francs today
Convert EUR to DJF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Euros to Djiboutian francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Euro
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Euro / Djiboutian Franc
|1 EUR
|193.68300 DJF
|5 EUR
|968.41500 DJF
|10 EUR
|1936.83000 DJF
|20 EUR
|3873.66000 DJF
|50 EUR
|9684.15000 DJF
|100 EUR
|19368.30000 DJF
|250 EUR
|48420.75000 DJF
|500 EUR
|96841.50000 DJF
|1000 EUR
|193683.00000 DJF
|2000 EUR
|387366.00000 DJF
|5000 EUR
|968415.00000 DJF
|10000 EUR
|1936830.00000 DJF