Swiss francs to Djiboutian francs today

Convert CHF to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
200,891 djf

1.00000 CHF = 200.89100 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Swiss francs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 CHF200.89100 DJF
5 CHF1004.45500 DJF
10 CHF2008.91000 DJF
20 CHF4017.82000 DJF
50 CHF10044.55000 DJF
100 CHF20089.10000 DJF
250 CHF50222.75000 DJF
500 CHF100445.50000 DJF
1000 CHF200891.00000 DJF
2000 CHF401782.00000 DJF
5000 CHF1004455.00000 DJF
10000 CHF2008910.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 DJF0.00498 CHF
5 DJF0.02489 CHF
10 DJF0.04978 CHF
20 DJF0.09956 CHF
50 DJF0.24889 CHF
100 DJF0.49778 CHF
250 DJF1.24446 CHF
500 DJF2.48891 CHF
1000 DJF4.97782 CHF
2000 DJF9.95564 CHF
5000 DJF24.88910 CHF
10000 DJF49.77820 CHF