Polish zloty to Djiboutian francs today

Convert PLN to DJF at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Fdj44.20 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
PLN to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DJF
1 PLN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.772146.7721
Low44.195444.1954
Average45.418045.6506
Change-5.51%-2.18%
View full history

1 PLN to DJF stats

The performance of PLN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.7721 and a 30 day low of 44.1954. This means the 30 day average was 45.4180. The change for PLN to DJF was -5.51.

The performance of PLN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.7721 and a 90 day low of 44.1954. This means the 90 day average was 45.6506. The change for PLN to DJF was -2.18.

View PLN to DJF chart

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Djiboutian Franc
1 PLN44.19540 DJF
5 PLN220.97700 DJF
10 PLN441.95400 DJF
20 PLN883.90800 DJF
50 PLN2,209.77000 DJF
100 PLN4,419.54000 DJF
250 PLN11,048.85000 DJF
500 PLN22,097.70000 DJF
1000 PLN44,195.40000 DJF
2000 PLN88,390.80000 DJF
5000 PLN220,977.00000 DJF
10000 PLN441,954.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Polish Zloty
1 DJF0.02263 PLN
5 DJF0.11313 PLN
10 DJF0.22627 PLN
20 DJF0.45254 PLN
50 DJF1.13134 PLN
100 DJF2.26268 PLN
250 DJF5.65670 PLN
500 DJF11.31340 PLN
1000 DJF22.62680 PLN
2000 DJF45.25360 PLN
5000 DJF113.13400 PLN
10000 DJF226.26800 PLN