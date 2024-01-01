Euros to Djiboutian francs today

Convert EUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
193,750 djf

€1.000 EUR = Fdj193.8 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High194.4380194.4380
Low191.6960189.6540
Average193.0198192.1591
Change0.87%1.42%
View full history

1 EUR to DJF stats

The performance of EUR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 194.4380 and a 30 day low of 191.6960. This means the 30 day average was 193.0198. The change for EUR to DJF was 0.87.

The performance of EUR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 194.4380 and a 90 day low of 189.6540. This means the 90 day average was 192.1591. The change for EUR to DJF was 1.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Djiboutian Franc
1 EUR193.75000 DJF
5 EUR968.75000 DJF
10 EUR1,937.50000 DJF
20 EUR3,875.00000 DJF
50 EUR9,687.50000 DJF
100 EUR19,375.00000 DJF
250 EUR48,437.50000 DJF
500 EUR96,875.00000 DJF
1000 EUR193,750.00000 DJF
2000 EUR387,500.00000 DJF
5000 EUR968,750.00000 DJF
10000 EUR1,937,500.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Euro
1 DJF0.00516 EUR
5 DJF0.02581 EUR
10 DJF0.05161 EUR
20 DJF0.10323 EUR
50 DJF0.25807 EUR
100 DJF0.51613 EUR
250 DJF1.29033 EUR
500 DJF2.58065 EUR
1000 DJF5.16130 EUR
2000 DJF10.32260 EUR
5000 DJF25.80650 EUR
10000 DJF51.61300 EUR