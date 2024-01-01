Hong Kong dollars to Djiboutian francs today

Convert HKD to DJF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Fdj22.85 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
HKD to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DJF
1 HKD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.910622.9106
Low22.809122.7652
Average22.869222.8489
Change-0.12%0.28%
1 HKD to DJF stats

The performance of HKD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9106 and a 30 day low of 22.8091. This means the 30 day average was 22.8692. The change for HKD to DJF was -0.12.

The performance of HKD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9106 and a 90 day low of 22.7652. This means the 90 day average was 22.8489. The change for HKD to DJF was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.98

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
100 HKD2,284.98000 DJF
200 HKD4,569.96000 DJF
300 HKD6,854.94000 DJF
500 HKD11,424.90000 DJF
1000 HKD22,849.80000 DJF
2000 HKD45,699.60000 DJF
2500 HKD57,124.50000 DJF
3000 HKD68,549.40000 DJF
4000 HKD91,399.20000 DJF
5000 HKD114,249.00000 DJF
10000 HKD228,498.00000 DJF
20000 HKD456,996.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DJF0.04376 HKD
5 DJF0.21882 HKD
10 DJF0.43764 HKD
20 DJF0.87528 HKD
50 DJF2.18820 HKD
100 DJF4.37640 HKD
250 DJF10.94100 HKD
500 DJF21.88200 HKD
1000 DJF43.76400 HKD
2000 DJF87.52800 HKD
5000 DJF218.82000 HKD
10000 DJF437.64000 HKD