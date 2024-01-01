Bulgarian levs to Djiboutian francs today

лв1.000 BGN = Fdj96.21 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
BGN to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DJF
1 BGN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.2713101.7420
Low95.666695.6666
Average97.710599.6057
Change-2.57%-5.05%
1 BGN to DJF stats

The performance of BGN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.2713 and a 30 day low of 95.6666. This means the 30 day average was 97.7105. The change for BGN to DJF was -2.57.

The performance of BGN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 101.7420 and a 90 day low of 95.6666. This means the 90 day average was 99.6057. The change for BGN to DJF was -5.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5341.3380.7918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7941.4791.6231.4170.83619.095
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.646
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Djiboutian Franc
1 BGN96.20700 DJF
5 BGN481.03500 DJF
10 BGN962.07000 DJF
20 BGN1,924.14000 DJF
50 BGN4,810.35000 DJF
100 BGN9,620.70000 DJF
250 BGN24,051.75000 DJF
500 BGN48,103.50000 DJF
1000 BGN96,207.00000 DJF
2000 BGN192,414.00000 DJF
5000 BGN481,035.00000 DJF
10000 BGN962,070.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 DJF0.01039 BGN
5 DJF0.05197 BGN
10 DJF0.10394 BGN
20 DJF0.20789 BGN
50 DJF0.51972 BGN
100 DJF1.03943 BGN
250 DJF2.59858 BGN
500 DJF5.19715 BGN
1000 DJF10.39430 BGN
2000 DJF20.78860 BGN
5000 DJF51.97150 BGN
10000 DJF103.94300 BGN