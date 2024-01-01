Japanese yen to Djiboutian francs today

Convert JPY to DJF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
12,119 djf

¥1.000 JPY = Fdj1.212 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21191.2119
Low1.09921.0992
Average1.13991.1324
Change9.66%5.33%
1 JPY to DJF stats

The performance of JPY to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2119 and a 30 day low of 1.0992. This means the 30 day average was 1.1399. The change for JPY to DJF was 9.66.

The performance of JPY to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2119 and a 90 day low of 1.0992. This means the 90 day average was 1.1324. The change for JPY to DJF was 5.33.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Djiboutian Franc
100 JPY121.19100 DJF
1000 JPY1,211.91000 DJF
1500 JPY1,817.86500 DJF
2000 JPY2,423.82000 DJF
3000 JPY3,635.73000 DJF
5000 JPY6,059.55000 DJF
5400 JPY6,544.31400 DJF
10000 JPY12,119.10000 DJF
15000 JPY18,178.65000 DJF
20000 JPY24,238.20000 DJF
25000 JPY30,297.75000 DJF
30000 JPY36,357.30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 DJF0.82515 JPY
5 DJF4.12573 JPY
10 DJF8.25145 JPY
20 DJF16.50290 JPY
50 DJF41.25725 JPY
100 DJF82.51450 JPY
250 DJF206.28625 JPY
500 DJF412.57250 JPY
1000 DJF825.14500 JPY
2000 DJF1,650.29000 JPY
5000 DJF4,125.72500 JPY
10000 DJF8,251.45000 JPY