Turkish liras to Djiboutian francs today

Convert TRY to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
5,346 djf

TL1.000 TRY = Fdj5.346 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.44485.5277
Low5.34535.3453
Average5.38805.4475
Change-1.82%-2.81%
View full history

1 TRY to DJF stats

The performance of TRY to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4448 and a 30 day low of 5.3453. This means the 30 day average was 5.3880. The change for TRY to DJF was -1.82.

The performance of TRY to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5277 and a 90 day low of 5.3453. This means the 90 day average was 5.4475. The change for TRY to DJF was -2.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7151.3883.67348.7
1 EUR1.09110.853304.22491.3171.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.546107.0221.7754.69662.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Djiboutian Franc
1 TRY5.34585 DJF
5 TRY26.72925 DJF
10 TRY53.45850 DJF
20 TRY106.91700 DJF
50 TRY267.29250 DJF
100 TRY534.58500 DJF
250 TRY1,336.46250 DJF
500 TRY2,672.92500 DJF
1000 TRY5,345.85000 DJF
2000 TRY10,691.70000 DJF
5000 TRY26,729.25000 DJF
10000 TRY53,458.50000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 DJF0.18706 TRY
5 DJF0.93531 TRY
10 DJF1.87061 TRY
20 DJF3.74122 TRY
50 DJF9.35305 TRY
100 DJF18.70610 TRY
250 DJF46.76525 TRY
500 DJF93.53050 TRY
1000 DJF187.06100 TRY
2000 DJF374.12200 TRY
5000 DJF935.30500 TRY
10000 DJF1,870.61000 TRY