50 Turkish liras to Djiboutian francs

Convert TRY to DJF at the real exchange rate

50 try
323 djf

1.00000 TRY = 6.46819 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 DJF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443871.661050.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0551.6681.91891.1129321.7928
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37421.58090.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650590.01898870.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Djiboutian Franc
1 TRY6.46819 DJF
5 TRY32.34095 DJF
10 TRY64.68190 DJF
20 TRY129.36380 DJF
50 TRY323.40950 DJF
100 TRY646.81900 DJF
250 TRY1617.04750 DJF
500 TRY3234.09500 DJF
1000 TRY6468.19000 DJF
2000 TRY12936.38000 DJF
5000 TRY32340.95000 DJF
10000 TRY64681.90000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 DJF0.15460 TRY
5 DJF0.77302 TRY
10 DJF1.54603 TRY
20 DJF3.09206 TRY
50 DJF7.73015 TRY
100 DJF15.46030 TRY
250 DJF38.65075 TRY
500 DJF77.30150 TRY
1000 DJF154.60300 TRY
2000 DJF309.20600 TRY
5000 DJF773.01500 TRY
10000 DJF1546.03000 TRY