1 thousand Turkish liras to Djiboutian francs

Convert TRY to DJF at the real exchange rate

1000 try
6466 djf

1.00000 TRY = 6.46639 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37 UTC
TRY to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 DJF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Djiboutian Franc
1 TRY6.46639 DJF
5 TRY32.33195 DJF
10 TRY64.66390 DJF
20 TRY129.32780 DJF
50 TRY323.31950 DJF
100 TRY646.63900 DJF
250 TRY1616.59750 DJF
500 TRY3233.19500 DJF
1000 TRY6466.39000 DJF
2000 TRY12932.78000 DJF
5000 TRY32331.95000 DJF
10000 TRY64663.90000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 DJF0.15465 TRY
5 DJF0.77323 TRY
10 DJF1.54646 TRY
20 DJF3.09292 TRY
50 DJF7.73230 TRY
100 DJF15.46460 TRY
250 DJF38.66150 TRY
500 DJF77.32300 TRY
1000 DJF154.64600 TRY
2000 DJF309.29200 TRY
5000 DJF773.23000 TRY
10000 DJF1546.46000 TRY