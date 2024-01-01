Chinese yuan rmb to Djiboutian francs today

Convert CNY to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
24,769 djf

¥1.000 CNY = Fdj24.77 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.769124.7691
Low24.412824.4128
Average24.489724.5171
Change1.32%0.97%
1 CNY to DJF stats

The performance of CNY to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7691 and a 30 day low of 24.4128. This means the 30 day average was 24.4897. The change for CNY to DJF was 1.32.

The performance of CNY to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.7691 and a 90 day low of 24.4128. This means the 90 day average was 24.5171. The change for CNY to DJF was 0.97.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Djiboutian Franc
1 CNY24.76910 DJF
5 CNY123.84550 DJF
10 CNY247.69100 DJF
20 CNY495.38200 DJF
50 CNY1,238.45500 DJF
100 CNY2,476.91000 DJF
250 CNY6,192.27500 DJF
500 CNY12,384.55000 DJF
1000 CNY24,769.10000 DJF
2000 CNY49,538.20000 DJF
5000 CNY123,845.50000 DJF
10000 CNY247,691.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DJF0.04037 CNY
5 DJF0.20186 CNY
10 DJF0.40373 CNY
20 DJF0.80746 CNY
50 DJF2.01864 CNY
100 DJF4.03728 CNY
250 DJF10.09320 CNY
500 DJF20.18640 CNY
1000 DJF40.37280 CNY
2000 DJF80.74560 CNY
5000 DJF201.86400 CNY
10000 DJF403.72800 CNY