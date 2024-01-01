20 Djiboutian francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert DJF to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 djf
0.20 bgn

1.00000 DJF = 0.01021 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 DJF0.01021 BGN
5 DJF0.05103 BGN
10 DJF0.10206 BGN
20 DJF0.20413 BGN
50 DJF0.51031 BGN
100 DJF1.02063 BGN
250 DJF2.55158 BGN
500 DJF5.10315 BGN
1000 DJF10.20630 BGN
2000 DJF20.41260 BGN
5000 DJF51.03150 BGN
10000 DJF102.06300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Djiboutian Franc
1 BGN97.97840 DJF
5 BGN489.89200 DJF
10 BGN979.78400 DJF
20 BGN1959.56800 DJF
50 BGN4898.92000 DJF
100 BGN9797.84000 DJF
250 BGN24494.60000 DJF
500 BGN48989.20000 DJF
1000 BGN97978.40000 DJF
2000 BGN195956.80000 DJF
5000 BGN489892.00000 DJF
10000 BGN979784.00000 DJF