Euro to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Djiboutian francs is currently 193.750 today, reflecting a 0.921% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.331% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 194.204 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 191.517 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.