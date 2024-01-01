1 thousand Euros to Djiboutian francs

Convert EUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
191,638 djf

1.00000 EUR = 191.63800 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Djiboutian Franc
1 EUR191.63800 DJF
5 EUR958.19000 DJF
10 EUR1916.38000 DJF
20 EUR3832.76000 DJF
50 EUR9581.90000 DJF
100 EUR19163.80000 DJF
250 EUR47909.50000 DJF
500 EUR95819.00000 DJF
1000 EUR191638.00000 DJF
2000 EUR383276.00000 DJF
5000 EUR958190.00000 DJF
10000 EUR1916380.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Euro
1 DJF0.00522 EUR
5 DJF0.02609 EUR
10 DJF0.05218 EUR
20 DJF0.10436 EUR
50 DJF0.26091 EUR
100 DJF0.52182 EUR
250 DJF1.30455 EUR
500 DJF2.60909 EUR
1000 DJF5.21818 EUR
2000 DJF10.43636 EUR
5000 DJF26.09090 EUR
10000 DJF52.18180 EUR