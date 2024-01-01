5,000 Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

Convert BRL to DJF at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
171,706 djf

1.000 BRL = 34.34 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7321.4631.6450.97217.736
1 GBP1.17211.246103.9991.7151.9291.13920.787
1 USD0.9410.803183.4971.3771.5480.91516.689
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL34.34130 DJF
5 BRL171.70650 DJF
10 BRL343.41300 DJF
20 BRL686.82600 DJF
50 BRL1,717.06500 DJF
100 BRL3,434.13000 DJF
250 BRL8,585.32500 DJF
500 BRL17,170.65000 DJF
1000 BRL34,341.30000 DJF
2000 BRL68,682.60000 DJF
5000 BRL171,706.50000 DJF
10000 BRL343,413.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.02912 BRL
5 DJF0.14560 BRL
10 DJF0.29119 BRL
20 DJF0.58239 BRL
50 DJF1.45597 BRL
100 DJF2.91194 BRL
250 DJF7.27985 BRL
500 DJF14.55970 BRL
1000 DJF29.11940 BRL
2000 DJF58.23880 BRL
5000 DJF145.59700 BRL
10000 DJF291.19400 BRL