Brazilian reais to Moldovan leus today

Convert BRL to MDL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = L3.143 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MDL
1 BRL to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.16483.2051
Low3.03723.0372
Average3.11153.1317
Change0.65%0.98%
1 BRL to MDL stats

The performance of BRL to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1648 and a 30 day low of 3.0372. This means the 30 day average was 3.1115. The change for BRL to MDL was 0.65.

The performance of BRL to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2051 and a 90 day low of 3.0372. This means the 90 day average was 3.1317. The change for BRL to MDL was 0.98.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moldovan Leu
1 BRL3.14259 MDL
5 BRL15.71295 MDL
10 BRL31.42590 MDL
20 BRL62.85180 MDL
50 BRL157.12950 MDL
100 BRL314.25900 MDL
250 BRL785.64750 MDL
500 BRL1,571.29500 MDL
1000 BRL3,142.59000 MDL
2000 BRL6,285.18000 MDL
5000 BRL15,712.95000 MDL
10000 BRL31,425.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Brazilian Real
1 MDL0.31821 BRL
5 MDL1.59105 BRL
10 MDL3.18209 BRL
20 MDL6.36418 BRL
50 MDL15.91045 BRL
100 MDL31.82090 BRL
250 MDL79.55225 BRL
500 MDL159.10450 BRL
1000 MDL318.20900 BRL
2000 MDL636.41800 BRL
5000 MDL1,591.04500 BRL
10000 MDL3,182.09000 BRL