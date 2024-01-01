Japanese yen to Moldovan leus today

Convert JPY to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,206 mdl

¥1.000 JPY = L0.1206 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12060.1206
Low0.10980.1098
Average0.11350.1128
Change8.78%5.45%
View full history

1 JPY to MDL stats

The performance of JPY to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1206 and a 30 day low of 0.1098. This means the 30 day average was 0.1135. The change for JPY to MDL was 8.78.

The performance of JPY to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1206 and a 90 day low of 0.1098. This means the 90 day average was 0.1128. The change for JPY to MDL was 5.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moldovan Leu
100 JPY12.06000 MDL
1000 JPY120.60000 MDL
1500 JPY180.90000 MDL
2000 JPY241.20000 MDL
3000 JPY361.80000 MDL
5000 JPY603.00000 MDL
5400 JPY651.24000 MDL
10000 JPY1,206.00000 MDL
15000 JPY1,809.00000 MDL
20000 JPY2,412.00000 MDL
25000 JPY3,015.00000 MDL
30000 JPY3,618.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Japanese Yen
1 MDL8.29188 JPY
5 MDL41.45940 JPY
10 MDL82.91880 JPY
20 MDL165.83760 JPY
50 MDL414.59400 JPY
100 MDL829.18800 JPY
250 MDL2,072.97000 JPY
500 MDL4,145.94000 JPY
1000 MDL8,291.88000 JPY
2000 MDL16,583.76000 JPY
5000 MDL41,459.40000 JPY
10000 MDL82,918.80000 JPY