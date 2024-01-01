100 Moldovan leus to Japanese yen

Convert MDL to JPY at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ¥8.535 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
MDL to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 MDL to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.68348.6834
Low8.46398.1074
Average8.55788.4040
Change0.65%1.59%
1 MDL to JPY stats

The performance of MDL to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6834 and a 30 day low of 8.4639. This means the 30 day average was 8.5578. The change for MDL to JPY was 0.65.

The performance of MDL to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6834 and a 90 day low of 8.1074. This means the 90 day average was 8.4040. The change for MDL to JPY was 1.59.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.945106.8122.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Japanese Yen
1 MDL8.53500 JPY
5 MDL42.67500 JPY
10 MDL85.35000 JPY
20 MDL170.70000 JPY
50 MDL426.75000 JPY
100 MDL853.50000 JPY
250 MDL2,133.75000 JPY
500 MDL4,267.50000 JPY
1000 MDL8,535.00000 JPY
2000 MDL17,070.00000 JPY
5000 MDL42,675.00000 JPY
10000 MDL85,350.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moldovan Leu
100 JPY11.71650 MDL
1000 JPY117.16500 MDL
1500 JPY175.74750 MDL
2000 JPY234.33000 MDL
3000 JPY351.49500 MDL
5000 JPY585.82500 MDL
5400 JPY632.69100 MDL
10000 JPY1,171.65000 MDL
15000 JPY1,757.47500 MDL
20000 JPY2,343.30000 MDL
25000 JPY2,929.12500 MDL
30000 JPY3,514.95000 MDL