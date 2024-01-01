Hong Kong dollars to Moldovan leus today

Convert HKD to MDL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = L2.343 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
HKD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MDL
1 HKD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34262.3426
Low2.28502.2166
Average2.30272.2610
Change2.52%4.95%
1 HKD to MDL stats

The performance of HKD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3426 and a 30 day low of 2.2850. This means the 30 day average was 2.3027. The change for HKD to MDL was 2.52.

The performance of HKD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3426 and a 90 day low of 2.2166. This means the 90 day average was 2.2610. The change for HKD to MDL was 4.95.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moldovan Leu
100 HKD234.25900 MDL
200 HKD468.51800 MDL
300 HKD702.77700 MDL
500 HKD1,171.29500 MDL
1000 HKD2,342.59000 MDL
2000 HKD4,685.18000 MDL
2500 HKD5,856.47500 MDL
3000 HKD7,027.77000 MDL
4000 HKD9,370.36000 MDL
5000 HKD11,712.95000 MDL
10000 HKD23,425.90000 MDL
20000 HKD46,851.80000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MDL0.42688 HKD
5 MDL2.13440 HKD
10 MDL4.26879 HKD
20 MDL8.53758 HKD
50 MDL21.34395 HKD
100 MDL42.68790 HKD
250 MDL106.71975 HKD
500 MDL213.43950 HKD
1000 MDL426.87900 HKD
2000 MDL853.75800 HKD
5000 MDL2,134.39500 HKD
10000 MDL4,268.79000 HKD