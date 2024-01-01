Hong Kong dollars to Moldovan leus today
Convert HKD to MDL at the real exchange rate
HKD to MDL conversion chart
1 HKD = 2.34259 MDL
0
|1 HKD to MDL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3426
|2.3426
|Low
|2.2850
|2.2166
|Average
|2.3027
|2.2610
|Change
|2.52%
|4.95%
1 HKD to MDL stats
The performance of HKD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3426 and a 30 day low of 2.2850. This means the 30 day average was 2.3027. The change for HKD to MDL was 2.52.
The performance of HKD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3426 and a 90 day low of 2.2166. This means the 90 day average was 2.2610. The change for HKD to MDL was 4.95.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moldovan Leu
|100 HKD
|234.25900 MDL
|200 HKD
|468.51800 MDL
|300 HKD
|702.77700 MDL
|500 HKD
|1,171.29500 MDL
|1000 HKD
|2,342.59000 MDL
|2000 HKD
|4,685.18000 MDL
|2500 HKD
|5,856.47500 MDL
|3000 HKD
|7,027.77000 MDL
|4000 HKD
|9,370.36000 MDL
|5000 HKD
|11,712.95000 MDL
|10000 HKD
|23,425.90000 MDL
|20000 HKD
|46,851.80000 MDL