100 Hong Kong dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert HKD to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
232.13 mdl

1.00000 HKD = 2.32134 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16 UTC
HKD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046787.0891.436071.66130.965218.5967
1GBP1.1536711.20745100.4641.656621.916441.1135221.4528
1USD0.95540.828192183.20341.3721.587180.922117.767
1INR0.01148250.009953820.012018710.01648970.01907590.01108250.213537

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moldovan Leu
100 HKD232.13400 MDL
200 HKD464.26800 MDL
300 HKD696.40200 MDL
500 HKD1160.67000 MDL
1000 HKD2321.34000 MDL
2000 HKD4642.68000 MDL
2500 HKD5803.35000 MDL
3000 HKD6964.02000 MDL
4000 HKD9285.36000 MDL
5000 HKD11606.70000 MDL
10000 HKD23213.40000 MDL
20000 HKD46426.80000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MDL0.43079 HKD
5 MDL2.15393 HKD
10 MDL4.30787 HKD
20 MDL8.61574 HKD
50 MDL21.53935 HKD
100 MDL43.07870 HKD
250 MDL107.69675 HKD
500 MDL215.39350 HKD
1000 MDL430.78700 HKD
2000 MDL861.57400 HKD
5000 MDL2153.93500 HKD
10000 MDL4307.87000 HKD