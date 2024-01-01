5,000 Moldovan leus to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MDL to HKD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = $0.4275 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
MDL to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 MDL to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43760.4511
Low0.42750.4275
Average0.43430.4424
Change-2.31%-4.57%
1 MDL to HKD stats

The performance of MDL to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4376 and a 30 day low of 0.4275. This means the 30 day average was 0.4343. The change for MDL to HKD was -2.31.

The performance of MDL to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4511 and a 90 day low of 0.4275. This means the 90 day average was 0.4424. The change for MDL to HKD was -4.57.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.945106.8172.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MDL0.42752 HKD
5 MDL2.13758 HKD
10 MDL4.27516 HKD
20 MDL8.55032 HKD
50 MDL21.37580 HKD
100 MDL42.75160 HKD
250 MDL106.87900 HKD
500 MDL213.75800 HKD
1000 MDL427.51600 HKD
2000 MDL855.03200 HKD
5000 MDL2,137.58000 HKD
10000 MDL4,275.16000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moldovan Leu
100 HKD233.90900 MDL
200 HKD467.81800 MDL
300 HKD701.72700 MDL
500 HKD1,169.54500 MDL
1000 HKD2,339.09000 MDL
2000 HKD4,678.18000 MDL
2500 HKD5,847.72500 MDL
3000 HKD7,017.27000 MDL
4000 HKD9,356.36000 MDL
5000 HKD11,695.45000 MDL
10000 HKD23,390.90000 MDL
20000 HKD46,781.80000 MDL