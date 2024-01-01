Chinese yuan rmb to Moldovan leus today

Convert CNY to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,464.83 mdl

¥1.000 CNY = L2.465 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.46482.4648
Low2.42292.4223
Average2.43922.4412
Change0.42%1.12%
1 CNY to MDL stats

The performance of CNY to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4648 and a 30 day low of 2.4229. This means the 30 day average was 2.4392. The change for CNY to MDL was 0.42.

The performance of CNY to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4648 and a 90 day low of 2.4223. This means the 90 day average was 2.4412. The change for CNY to MDL was 1.12.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moldovan Leu
1 CNY2.46483 MDL
5 CNY12.32415 MDL
10 CNY24.64830 MDL
20 CNY49.29660 MDL
50 CNY123.24150 MDL
100 CNY246.48300 MDL
250 CNY616.20750 MDL
500 CNY1,232.41500 MDL
1000 CNY2,464.83000 MDL
2000 CNY4,929.66000 MDL
5000 CNY12,324.15000 MDL
10000 CNY24,648.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MDL0.40571 CNY
5 MDL2.02853 CNY
10 MDL4.05707 CNY
20 MDL8.11414 CNY
50 MDL20.28535 CNY
100 MDL40.57070 CNY
250 MDL101.42675 CNY
500 MDL202.85350 CNY
1000 MDL405.70700 CNY
2000 MDL811.41400 CNY
5000 MDL2,028.53500 CNY
10000 MDL4,057.07000 CNY