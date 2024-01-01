Chinese yuan rmb to Moldovan leus today

Convert CNY to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,459.49 mdl

1.000 CNY = 2.459 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moldovan Leu
1 CNY2.45949 MDL
5 CNY12.29745 MDL
10 CNY24.59490 MDL
20 CNY49.18980 MDL
50 CNY122.97450 MDL
100 CNY245.94900 MDL
250 CNY614.87250 MDL
500 CNY1,229.74500 MDL
1000 CNY2,459.49000 MDL
2000 CNY4,918.98000 MDL
5000 CNY12,297.45000 MDL
10000 CNY24,594.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MDL0.40659 CNY
5 MDL2.03295 CNY
10 MDL4.06589 CNY
20 MDL8.13178 CNY
50 MDL20.32945 CNY
100 MDL40.65890 CNY
250 MDL101.64725 CNY
500 MDL203.29450 CNY
1000 MDL406.58900 CNY
2000 MDL813.17800 CNY
5000 MDL2,032.94500 CNY
10000 MDL4,065.89000 CNY