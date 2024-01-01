Euros to Moldovan leus today

1,000 eur
19,188.60 mdl

1.000 EUR = 19.19 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2331.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6251.7271.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.18860 MDL
5 EUR95.94300 MDL
10 EUR191.88600 MDL
20 EUR383.77200 MDL
50 EUR959.43000 MDL
100 EUR1,918.86000 MDL
250 EUR4,797.15000 MDL
500 EUR9,594.30000 MDL
1000 EUR19,188.60000 MDL
2000 EUR38,377.20000 MDL
5000 EUR95,943.00000 MDL
10000 EUR191,886.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05211 EUR
5 MDL0.26057 EUR
10 MDL0.52114 EUR
20 MDL1.04229 EUR
50 MDL2.60572 EUR
100 MDL5.21144 EUR
250 MDL13.02860 EUR
500 MDL26.05720 EUR
1000 MDL52.11440 EUR
2000 MDL104.22880 EUR
5000 MDL260.57200 EUR
10000 MDL521.14400 EUR