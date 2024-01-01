Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus today

Convert HUF to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
489.47 mdl

1.000 HUF = 0.04895 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Wise



How to convert Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
2000 HUF97.89340 MDL
5000 HUF244.73350 MDL
10000 HUF489.46700 MDL
15000 HUF734.20050 MDL
20000 HUF978.93400 MDL
30000 HUF1,468.40100 MDL
40000 HUF1,957.86800 MDL
50000 HUF2,447.33500 MDL
60000 HUF2,936.80200 MDL
100000 HUF4,894.67000 MDL
150000 HUF7,342.00500 MDL
200000 HUF9,789.34000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 MDL20.43040 HUF
5 MDL102.15200 HUF
10 MDL204.30400 HUF
20 MDL408.60800 HUF
50 MDL1,021.52000 HUF
100 MDL2,043.04000 HUF
250 MDL5,107.60000 HUF
500 MDL10,215.20000 HUF
1000 MDL20,430.40000 HUF
2000 MDL40,860.80000 HUF
5000 MDL102,152.00000 HUF
10000 MDL204,304.00000 HUF