Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus today
Convert HUF to MDL at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
|2000 HUF
|97.89340 MDL
|5000 HUF
|244.73350 MDL
|10000 HUF
|489.46700 MDL
|15000 HUF
|734.20050 MDL
|20000 HUF
|978.93400 MDL
|30000 HUF
|1,468.40100 MDL
|40000 HUF
|1,957.86800 MDL
|50000 HUF
|2,447.33500 MDL
|60000 HUF
|2,936.80200 MDL
|100000 HUF
|4,894.67000 MDL
|150000 HUF
|7,342.00500 MDL
|200000 HUF
|9,789.34000 MDL
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 MDL
|20.43040 HUF
|5 MDL
|102.15200 HUF
|10 MDL
|204.30400 HUF
|20 MDL
|408.60800 HUF
|50 MDL
|1,021.52000 HUF
|100 MDL
|2,043.04000 HUF
|250 MDL
|5,107.60000 HUF
|500 MDL
|10,215.20000 HUF
|1000 MDL
|20,430.40000 HUF
|2000 MDL
|40,860.80000 HUF
|5000 MDL
|102,152.00000 HUF
|10000 MDL
|204,304.00000 HUF