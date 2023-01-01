1 Moldovan leu to Hungarian forints

Convert MDL to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
20 huf

1.00000 MDL = 19.53920 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79358818.85621.361351.5183783.36851.644471.33955
1 GBP1.2601123.76071.715441.9133105.0532.072191.68797
1 ZAR0.05303310.042086310.07219640.08052384.421280.08721090.0710403
1 CAD0.7345650.58294213.851111.1153461.23961.207970.983986

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 MDL19.53920 HUF
5 MDL97.69600 HUF
10 MDL195.39200 HUF
20 MDL390.78400 HUF
50 MDL976.96000 HUF
100 MDL1953.92000 HUF
250 MDL4884.80000 HUF
500 MDL9769.60000 HUF
1000 MDL19539.20000 HUF
2000 MDL39078.40000 HUF
5000 MDL97696.00000 HUF
10000 MDL195392.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
2000 HUF102.35840 MDL
5000 HUF255.89600 MDL
10000 HUF511.79200 MDL
15000 HUF767.68800 MDL
20000 HUF1023.58400 MDL
30000 HUF1535.37600 MDL
40000 HUF2047.16800 MDL
50000 HUF2558.96000 MDL
60000 HUF3070.75200 MDL
100000 HUF5117.92000 MDL
150000 HUF7676.88000 MDL
200000 HUF10235.84000 MDL