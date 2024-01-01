1 Moldovan leu to Hungarian forints
Convert MDL to HUF at the real exchange rate
MDL to HUF conversion chart
1 MDL = 21.35110 HUF
0
|1 MDL to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.6234
|21.6234
|Low
|20.7574
|20.1505
|Average
|21.1543
|20.7629
|Change
|2.19%
|4.96%
1 MDL to HUF stats
The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6234 and a 30 day low of 20.7574. This means the 30 day average was 21.1543. The change for MDL to HUF was 2.19.
The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6234 and a 90 day low of 20.1505. This means the 90 day average was 20.7629. The change for MDL to HUF was 4.96.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 MDL
|21.35110 HUF
|5 MDL
|106.75550 HUF
|10 MDL
|213.51100 HUF
|20 MDL
|427.02200 HUF
|50 MDL
|1,067.55500 HUF
|100 MDL
|2,135.11000 HUF
|250 MDL
|5,337.77500 HUF
|500 MDL
|10,675.55000 HUF
|1000 MDL
|21,351.10000 HUF
|2000 MDL
|42,702.20000 HUF
|5000 MDL
|106,755.50000 HUF
|10000 MDL
|213,511.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
|2000 HUF
|93.67200 MDL
|5000 HUF
|234.18000 MDL
|10000 HUF
|468.36000 MDL
|15000 HUF
|702.54000 MDL
|20000 HUF
|936.72000 MDL
|30000 HUF
|1,405.08000 MDL
|40000 HUF
|1,873.44000 MDL
|50000 HUF
|2,341.80000 MDL
|60000 HUF
|2,810.16000 MDL
|100000 HUF
|4,683.60000 MDL
|150000 HUF
|7,025.40000 MDL
|200000 HUF
|9,367.20000 MDL