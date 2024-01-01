Indian rupees to Moldovan leus today

Convert INR to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
2,125.67 mdl

1.000 INR = 0.2126 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2541.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6451.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 INR0.21257 MDL
5 INR1.06284 MDL
10 INR2.12567 MDL
20 INR4.25134 MDL
50 INR10.62835 MDL
100 INR21.25670 MDL
250 INR53.14175 MDL
500 INR106.28350 MDL
1000 INR212.56700 MDL
2000 INR425.13400 MDL
5000 INR1,062.83500 MDL
10000 INR2,125.67000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indian Rupee
1 MDL4.70441 INR
5 MDL23.52205 INR
10 MDL47.04410 INR
20 MDL94.08820 INR
50 MDL235.22050 INR
100 MDL470.44100 INR
250 MDL1,176.10250 INR
500 MDL2,352.20500 INR
1000 MDL4,704.41000 INR
2000 MDL9,408.82000 INR
5000 MDL23,522.05000 INR
10000 MDL47,044.10000 INR