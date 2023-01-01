50 Moldovan leus to Indian rupees

Convert MDL to INR at the real exchange rate

50 mdl
234.05 inr

1.00000 MDL = 4.68099 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86811.093791.18011.488741.660270.964818.7199
1 GBP1.1519411.25985105.0321.714911.912491.1113921.5637
1 USD0.914350.793745183.36851.36121.518030.8821517.1161
1 INR0.01096730.009520930.011994910.01632750.01820860.01058130.205307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indian Rupee
1 MDL4.68099 INR
5 MDL23.40495 INR
10 MDL46.80990 INR
20 MDL93.61980 INR
50 MDL234.04950 INR
100 MDL468.09900 INR
250 MDL1170.24750 INR
500 MDL2340.49500 INR
1000 MDL4680.99000 INR
2000 MDL9361.98000 INR
5000 MDL23404.95000 INR
10000 MDL46809.90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 INR0.21363 MDL
5 INR1.06815 MDL
10 INR2.13630 MDL
20 INR4.27260 MDL
50 INR10.68150 MDL
100 INR21.36300 MDL
250 INR53.40750 MDL
500 INR106.81500 MDL
1000 INR213.63000 MDL
2000 INR427.26000 MDL
5000 INR1068.15000 MDL
10000 INR2136.30000 MDL