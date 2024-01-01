Swedish kronor to Moldovan leus today

Convert SEK to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,686.95 mdl

kr1.000 SEK = L1.687 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
SEK to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MDL
1 SEK to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72151.7215
Low1.65631.6320
Average1.68651.6788
Change1.13%-0.38%
1 SEK to MDL stats

The performance of SEK to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7215 and a 30 day low of 1.6563. This means the 30 day average was 1.6865. The change for SEK to MDL was 1.13.

The performance of SEK to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7215 and a 90 day low of 1.6320. This means the 90 day average was 1.6788. The change for SEK to MDL was -0.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0761.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moldovan Leu
1 SEK1.68695 MDL
5 SEK8.43475 MDL
10 SEK16.86950 MDL
20 SEK33.73900 MDL
50 SEK84.34750 MDL
100 SEK168.69500 MDL
250 SEK421.73750 MDL
500 SEK843.47500 MDL
1000 SEK1,686.95000 MDL
2000 SEK3,373.90000 MDL
5000 SEK8,434.75000 MDL
10000 SEK16,869.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swedish Krona
1 MDL0.59279 SEK
5 MDL2.96393 SEK
10 MDL5.92785 SEK
20 MDL11.85570 SEK
50 MDL29.63925 SEK
100 MDL59.27850 SEK
250 MDL148.19625 SEK
500 MDL296.39250 SEK
1000 MDL592.78500 SEK
2000 MDL1,185.57000 SEK
5000 MDL2,963.92500 SEK
10000 MDL5,927.85000 SEK