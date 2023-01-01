1 thousand Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor

Convert MDL to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
586.61 sek

1.00000 MDL = 0.58661 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79317918.82551.361251.5174583.36851.644061.3393
1 GBP1.26075123.73421.71621.91313105.1072.072751.68852
1 ZAR0.05311960.042133210.07230880.08060614.428490.08733160.0711429
1 CAD0.7346190.58268413.829611.1147561.24411.207760.983875

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swedish Krona
1 MDL0.58661 SEK
5 MDL2.93305 SEK
10 MDL5.86609 SEK
20 MDL11.73218 SEK
50 MDL29.33045 SEK
100 MDL58.66090 SEK
250 MDL146.65225 SEK
500 MDL293.30450 SEK
1000 MDL586.60900 SEK
2000 MDL1173.21800 SEK
5000 MDL2933.04500 SEK
10000 MDL5866.09000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moldovan Leu
1 SEK1.70471 MDL
5 SEK8.52355 MDL
10 SEK17.04710 MDL
20 SEK34.09420 MDL
50 SEK85.23550 MDL
100 SEK170.47100 MDL
250 SEK426.17750 MDL
500 SEK852.35500 MDL
1000 SEK1704.71000 MDL
2000 SEK3409.42000 MDL
5000 SEK8523.55000 MDL
10000 SEK17047.10000 MDL