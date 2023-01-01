1 thousand Swedish kronor to Moldovan leus

Convert SEK to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 sek
1704.75 mdl

1.00000 SEK = 1.70475 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moldovan Leu
1 SEK1.70475 MDL
5 SEK8.52375 MDL
10 SEK17.04750 MDL
20 SEK34.09500 MDL
50 SEK85.23750 MDL
100 SEK170.47500 MDL
250 SEK426.18750 MDL
500 SEK852.37500 MDL
1000 SEK1704.75000 MDL
2000 SEK3409.50000 MDL
5000 SEK8523.75000 MDL
10000 SEK17047.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swedish Krona
1 MDL0.58660 SEK
5 MDL2.93299 SEK
10 MDL5.86597 SEK
20 MDL11.73194 SEK
50 MDL29.32985 SEK
100 MDL58.65970 SEK
250 MDL146.64925 SEK
500 MDL293.29850 SEK
1000 MDL586.59700 SEK
2000 MDL1173.19400 SEK
5000 MDL2932.98500 SEK
10000 MDL5865.97000 SEK