Indonesian rupiahs to Moldovan leus today

Convert IDR to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,126.61 mdl

1.000 IDR = 0.001127 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moldovan Leu
1 IDR0.00113 MDL
5 IDR0.00563 MDL
10 IDR0.01127 MDL
20 IDR0.02253 MDL
50 IDR0.05633 MDL
100 IDR0.11266 MDL
250 IDR0.28165 MDL
500 IDR0.56331 MDL
1000 IDR1.12661 MDL
2000 IDR2.25322 MDL
5000 IDR5.63305 MDL
10000 IDR11.26610 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MDL887.61700 IDR
5 MDL4,438.08500 IDR
10 MDL8,876.17000 IDR
20 MDL17,752.34000 IDR
50 MDL44,380.85000 IDR
100 MDL88,761.70000 IDR
250 MDL221,904.25000 IDR
500 MDL443,808.50000 IDR
1000 MDL887,617.00000 IDR
2000 MDL1,775,234.00000 IDR
5000 MDL4,438,085.00000 IDR
10000 MDL8,876,170.00000 IDR