250 Indonesian rupiahs to Moldovan leus

Convert IDR to MDL at the real exchange rate

250 idr
0.28 mdl

Rp1.000 IDR = L0.001120 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 IDR to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change2.68%3.66%
View full history

1 IDR to MDL stats

The performance of IDR to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to MDL was 2.68.

The performance of IDR to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to MDL was 3.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9590.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.64511.4441.6431.4950.8438.606
1 SGD0.76464.150.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moldovan Leu
1 IDR0.00112 MDL
5 IDR0.00560 MDL
10 IDR0.01120 MDL
20 IDR0.02240 MDL
50 IDR0.05600 MDL
100 IDR0.11200 MDL
250 IDR0.28000 MDL
500 IDR0.56001 MDL
1000 IDR1.12001 MDL
2000 IDR2.24002 MDL
5000 IDR5.60005 MDL
10000 IDR11.20010 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MDL892.85200 IDR
5 MDL4,464.26000 IDR
10 MDL8,928.52000 IDR
20 MDL17,857.04000 IDR
50 MDL44,642.60000 IDR
100 MDL89,285.20000 IDR
250 MDL223,213.00000 IDR
500 MDL446,426.00000 IDR
1000 MDL892,852.00000 IDR
2000 MDL1,785,704.00000 IDR
5000 MDL4,464,260.00000 IDR
10000 MDL8,928,520.00000 IDR