1 thousand Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor

Convert MDL to SEK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = kr0.6057 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
MDL to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 MDL to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61130.6113
Low0.58930.5803
Average0.60130.5934
Change1.86%2.95%
1 MDL to SEK stats

The performance of MDL to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6113 and a 30 day low of 0.5893. This means the 30 day average was 0.6013. The change for MDL to SEK was 1.86.

The performance of MDL to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6113 and a 90 day low of 0.5803. This means the 90 day average was 0.5934. The change for MDL to SEK was 2.95.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swedish Krona
1 MDL0.60572 SEK
5 MDL3.02861 SEK
10 MDL6.05722 SEK
20 MDL12.11444 SEK
50 MDL30.28610 SEK
100 MDL60.57220 SEK
250 MDL151.43050 SEK
500 MDL302.86100 SEK
1000 MDL605.72200 SEK
2000 MDL1,211.44400 SEK
5000 MDL3,028.61000 SEK
10000 MDL6,057.22000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moldovan Leu
1 SEK1.65092 MDL
5 SEK8.25460 MDL
10 SEK16.50920 MDL
20 SEK33.01840 MDL
50 SEK82.54600 MDL
100 SEK165.09200 MDL
250 SEK412.73000 MDL
500 SEK825.46000 MDL
1000 SEK1,650.92000 MDL
2000 SEK3,301.84000 MDL
5000 SEK8,254.60000 MDL
10000 SEK16,509.20000 MDL