Indian rupees to Moldovan leus today

Convert INR to MDL at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
2134.62 mdl

1.00000 INR = 0.21346 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375050.92043.67290.8046671.54476287.251.3472
1 CAD0.72724610.6693482.67110.5851911.12342208.9010.979746
1 EUR1.08651.4939913.990610.87431.67838312.0971.46373
1 AED0.2722640.3743770.25058910.2190820.42058378.2080.366795

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 INR0.21346 MDL
5 INR1.06731 MDL
10 INR2.13462 MDL
20 INR4.26924 MDL
50 INR10.67310 MDL
100 INR21.34620 MDL
250 INR53.36550 MDL
500 INR106.73100 MDL
1000 INR213.46200 MDL
2000 INR426.92400 MDL
5000 INR1067.31000 MDL
10000 INR2134.62000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indian Rupee
1 MDL4.68468 INR
5 MDL23.42340 INR
10 MDL46.84680 INR
20 MDL93.69360 INR
50 MDL234.23400 INR
100 MDL468.46800 INR
250 MDL1171.17000 INR
500 MDL2342.34000 INR
1000 MDL4684.68000 INR
2000 MDL9369.36000 INR
5000 MDL23423.40000 INR
10000 MDL46846.80000 INR