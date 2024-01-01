Polish zloty to Moldovan leus today

Convert PLN to MDL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = L4.481 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
PLN to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MDL
1 PLN to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.57034.5703
Low4.44074.4348
Average4.48224.4926
Change-1.96%-0.34%
1 PLN to MDL stats

The performance of PLN to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5703 and a 30 day low of 4.4407. This means the 30 day average was 4.4822. The change for PLN to MDL was -1.96.

The performance of PLN to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5703 and a 90 day low of 4.4348. This means the 90 day average was 4.4926. The change for PLN to MDL was -0.34.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moldovan Leu
1 PLN4.48095 MDL
5 PLN22.40475 MDL
10 PLN44.80950 MDL
20 PLN89.61900 MDL
50 PLN224.04750 MDL
100 PLN448.09500 MDL
250 PLN1,120.23750 MDL
500 PLN2,240.47500 MDL
1000 PLN4,480.95000 MDL
2000 PLN8,961.90000 MDL
5000 PLN22,404.75000 MDL
10000 PLN44,809.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Polish Zloty
1 MDL0.22317 PLN
5 MDL1.11584 PLN
10 MDL2.23167 PLN
20 MDL4.46334 PLN
50 MDL11.15835 PLN
100 MDL22.31670 PLN
250 MDL55.79175 PLN
500 MDL111.58350 PLN
1000 MDL223.16700 PLN
2000 MDL446.33400 PLN
5000 MDL1,115.83500 PLN
10000 MDL2,231.67000 PLN