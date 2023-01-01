Czech korunas to Moldovan leus today

Convert CZK to MDL at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
7882.86 mdl

1.00000 CZK = 0.78829 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08530.8741402.114.3747590.312231.11220.96445
1 USD0.921410.8053481291.914.03183.21428.66690.88865
1 GBP1.144161.241711604.165.00543103.32735.59571.10349
1 KRW0.0007132110.0007740480.00062337710.003120190.06441160.02218950.000687858

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moldovan Leu
1 CZK0.78829 MDL
5 CZK3.94143 MDL
10 CZK7.88286 MDL
20 CZK15.76572 MDL
50 CZK39.41430 MDL
100 CZK78.82860 MDL
250 CZK197.07150 MDL
500 CZK394.14300 MDL
1000 CZK788.28600 MDL
2000 CZK1576.57200 MDL
5000 CZK3941.43000 MDL
10000 CZK7882.86000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MDL1.26858 CZK
5 MDL6.34290 CZK
10 MDL12.68580 CZK
20 MDL25.37160 CZK
50 MDL63.42900 CZK
100 MDL126.85800 CZK
250 MDL317.14500 CZK
500 MDL634.29000 CZK
1000 MDL1268.58000 CZK
2000 MDL2537.16000 CZK
5000 MDL6342.90000 CZK
10000 MDL12685.80000 CZK