Bulgarian levs to Moldovan leus today

Convert BGN to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
9912.96 mdl

1.00000 BGN = 9.91296 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.91296 MDL
5 BGN49.56480 MDL
10 BGN99.12960 MDL
20 BGN198.25920 MDL
50 BGN495.64800 MDL
100 BGN991.29600 MDL
250 BGN2478.24000 MDL
500 BGN4956.48000 MDL
1000 BGN9912.96000 MDL
2000 BGN19825.92000 MDL
5000 BGN49564.80000 MDL
10000 BGN99129.60000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10088 BGN
5 MDL0.50439 BGN
10 MDL1.00878 BGN
20 MDL2.01756 BGN
50 MDL5.04390 BGN
100 MDL10.08780 BGN
250 MDL25.21950 BGN
500 MDL50.43900 BGN
1000 MDL100.87800 BGN
2000 MDL201.75600 BGN
5000 MDL504.39000 BGN
10000 MDL1008.78000 BGN