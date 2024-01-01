1 Moldovan leu to Bulgarian levs

Convert MDL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.10 bgn

L1.000 MDL = лв0.1026 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10259 BGN
5 MDL0.51294 BGN
10 MDL1.02588 BGN
20 MDL2.05176 BGN
50 MDL5.12940 BGN
100 MDL10.25880 BGN
250 MDL25.64700 BGN
500 MDL51.29400 BGN
1000 MDL102.58800 BGN
2000 MDL205.17600 BGN
5000 MDL512.94000 BGN
10000 MDL1,025.88000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.74777 MDL
5 BGN48.73885 MDL
10 BGN97.47770 MDL
20 BGN194.95540 MDL
50 BGN487.38850 MDL
100 BGN974.77700 MDL
250 BGN2,436.94250 MDL
500 BGN4,873.88500 MDL
1000 BGN9,747.77000 MDL
2000 BGN19,495.54000 MDL
5000 BGN48,738.85000 MDL
10000 BGN97,477.70000 MDL