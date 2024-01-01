20 Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs

Convert MDL to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 mdl
2.05 bgn

L1.000 MDL = лв0.1026 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:49
How to convert Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10259 BGN
5 MDL0.51297 BGN
10 MDL1.02593 BGN
20 MDL2.05186 BGN
50 MDL5.12965 BGN
100 MDL10.25930 BGN
250 MDL25.64825 BGN
500 MDL51.29650 BGN
1000 MDL102.59300 BGN
2000 MDL205.18600 BGN
5000 MDL512.96500 BGN
10000 MDL1,025.93000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.74723 MDL
5 BGN48.73615 MDL
10 BGN97.47230 MDL
20 BGN194.94460 MDL
50 BGN487.36150 MDL
100 BGN974.72300 MDL
250 BGN2,436.80750 MDL
500 BGN4,873.61500 MDL
1000 BGN9,747.23000 MDL
2000 BGN19,494.46000 MDL
5000 BGN48,736.15000 MDL
10000 BGN97,472.30000 MDL